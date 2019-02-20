Japan Contributes $13mn To Help Drought Victims

in Afghan Business

A generous contribution of US$13 million (¥1.44 billion) from the Government of Japan enhanced WFP’s provision of life-saving assistance through food and cash transfers to more than 675,000 people across Afghanistan.

This contribution that came at the end of 2018 followed previous support from Japan of US$ 2.7 million (¥298 million) in mid-2018.

As the last bags of food procured with Japanese support leave Kabul for distribution in the provinces, a handover ceremony took place today in the WFP Kabul warehouse.

The ceremony was attended by Keeichi Hara, Japan Charge de Affairs for Afghanistan, Mohamad Qasim Haidari, Deputy Minister of Afghanistan State Ministry for National Disaster Management (ANDMA) and Zlatan Milisic, WFP Country Director for Afghanistan.

During the ceremony, Zlatan Milisic, WFP Country Director expressed his gratitude to the Government and people of Japan for their timely support.

“The contribution came at the height of the emergency and Japan’s flexible funding allowed us to respond effectively to the needs of those suffering from the drought. The Government of Japan continues to be a strong and invaluable partner to WFP,” he added.

With the Japanese contribution, people in the 22 drought-affected provinces received locally- procured fortified wheat flour combined with other food items, including fortified vegetable oil, pulses and iodized salt.

Part of this assistance also enhanced community assets, as food was provided to those involved in water management infrastructure projects in drought- affected areas to strengthen local resilience.

As part of Afghanistan’s drought response WFP distributed 56,000 metric tons of food and nearly US$ 4 million in cash-based transfers to families. The response reached full-scale in October 2018, providing emergency food assistance to 2.7 million people.

WFP continues to respond to the needs of drought-affected women, men, girls and boys in 2019 and will transition from emergency assistance to life-changing sustainable solutions, including livelihood support.

