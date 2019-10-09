Japan Contributes $2.7 MILLION To Boost WFP’S Food Assistance In Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

WFP welcomes a new contribution of $2.7 million from the Government of Japan which will enable WFP to provide food assistance to food-insecure people in Afghanistan in the coming 12 months.

This generous contribution follows Japan’s humanitarian funding for WFP’s operation in Afghanistan amounted US$ 1.25 million in March, 2019.

A handover ceremony in Kabul was attended by Chargé d’ Affaires ad interim of the Embassy of Japan in Afghanistan, the State Minister for Disaster Management of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and WFP’s Representative and Country Director for Afghanistan.

“This new contribution will help thousands of families get through critical situations following shocks like displacement due to conflict or natural disasters”, said Zlatan Milisic, WFP’s Representative and Country Director. “Following the worst drought that struck the country in a decade, it is crucial that we continue to deliver life-saving assistance to food insecure families across the country.”

With the Japanese contribution, WFP will provide food assistance to 173,353 vulnerable people struck by natural and man-made disasters, to stabilize their food consumption and meet their food and nutrition needs during and immediately after emergencies. These families will receive two month food rations including fortified wheat flour, fortified vegetable oil, pulses, iodized salt, high energy biscuits and specialized nutritious foods for children.

“In Afghanistan people have been suffering from natural disasters such as drought and flood that caused huge loss of assets and severe shortage of food and animal production especially recent years. In addition to that, many people are living in the insecure circumstances. Now 2 million of internally displaced persons (IDPs) need humanitarian assistance for survival in this country. Keeping this in mind, Government of Japan decided the humanitarian assistance through a reliable partner, WFP.” said Takahashi.

In the first half of 2019, WFP’s assistance reached more than 3.2 million people across the country, including nearly 2.4 million drought-affected people. In 2019, WFP plans to reach 5.2 million people in the country.

Japan is a solid supporter of WFP, having donated $200 million (¥21.5 billion) in the past ten years to WFP operations in Afghanistan. In addition to food assistance, Japan has been assisting Afghanistan’s nation-building efforts in various fields including security, infrastructure, agriculture, rural development, human capacity development, education, health, culture etc.

The cumulative Japanese assistance to Afghanistan since 2001 amounts to more than $6.6 billion.