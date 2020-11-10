English | دری
Japan Contributes $9mn to Support UNICEF Efforts in Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

Japan has pledged 940mn Yen (equivalent to $9mn) to UNICEF to support emergency needs of Afghan children and women.

An agreement to that effect was signed between Chargé de’ Affaires Takahashi Yoshiaki and UNICEF representative in Kabul Shima Sen Gupta on Tuesday.

The signing ceremony was also attended by acting Afghan Minister of Public Health, Ahmad Jawad Usmani.

According to a joint statement from Japan Embassy and UNICEF, the project will be implemented by UNICEF and Japan Internaational Cooperataion Agency (JICA).

Under the project, UNICEF is expected to vaccinate more than 1.4 million infants and protect more than 10 million children unther the age of 5 from polio.

In addition, the project will support tetanus vacction to more than 3.1 million women of childbearing age.

Yoshiaki expressed optimsim that Afghanistan like most other nations will be come a polio-free country in the near future.

Japan has provided about $6.8bn in aid to Afghanistan since 2001 to fund security, infrastrcuture, agriculture, rural rehabilitation, capacity building, education, health and humanitarian efforts.
