Japan Willing to Assist in Modernizing Afghanistan’s Agriculture

A group of 28 Afghan investors have attended the GulFood 2019 agricultural expo in Dubai.

The Afghan part of this expo was inaugurated by Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Nasir Ahmad Durandish, on Sunday.

On the sidelines of the exhibition Afghan and Japanese officials will meet to talk over the development of mechanized agriculture in Afghanistan, said MAIL spokesman Akbar Rustami.

Over 120 countries investors have attended the five-day exhibition.

Afghanistan’s agricultural products including dry and fresh fruit, vegetables, medicinal plants, pine nuts, and others are on display in the exhibition.

Afghan investors expressed their optimism and said that such exhibitions would help them find new opportunities and new customers.