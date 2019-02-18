Breaking News
Japan Willing to Assist in Modernizing Afghanistan’s Agriculture
...
Trip to Mars Will Cost $500,000
...
Afghanistan Added to EU’s Dirty-Money Blacklist
...
China to Build Up Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossings
...
European Commission Recognizes Afghan Woman As Leading Young Peace-Builder
...
Nengarhar Bans Fish Imports From Pakistan
...
Japan Willing to Assist in Modernizing Afghanistan’s Agriculture
A group of 28 Afghan investors have attended the GulFood 2019 agricultural expo in Dubai.
The Afghan part of this expo was inaugurated by Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Nasir Ahmad Durandish, on Sunday.
On the sidelines of the exhibition Afghan and Japanese officials will meet to talk over the development of mechanized agriculture in Afghanistan, said MAIL spokesman Akbar Rustami.
Over 120 countries investors have attended the five-day exhibition.
Afghanistan’s agricultural products including dry and fresh fruit, vegetables, medicinal plants, pine nuts, and others are on display in the exhibition.
Afghan investors expressed their optimism and said that such exhibitions would help them find new opportunities and new customers.
Muhebullah Ibrahimkhail
Muhebullah Ibrahimkhail
Related Articles
Food Prices Escalate in Kabul
As Afghani weakens, the prices of food and other daily-use items went up during the outgoing week in Kabul. The
Afghanistan’s First-Ever Dog Shop Established in Kabul
Afghanistan German Shepherd Dogs Club is the first-ever dog shop in Kabul that aims to assist, teach and advise dog
Pakistan turns to illegal trade routes to boost its declining trade
The Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries (MoCI) said on Wednesday that Pakistan has been trying to open illegal trade