English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Kabul Airport Customs Revenue Reach 430mn Afghanis

in Afghan Business

Kabul Airport Customs Revenue Reach 430mn Afghanis
28 May, 2022 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The customs office of Kabul International Airport announced that the office had earned more than 430 million Afghanis in the past eight months.

“We have set up a center at Kabul Airport to provide the necessary facilities for traders and international organizations,” said Ahmad Zia Masoumi, deputy director of customs at Kabul Airport.

The customs office of Kabul International Airport also added that with the signing of a contract for the regulation and management of the country’s airports with the UAE’s GAAC Solutions company, the import of commodities would increase.

Officials at Kabul Airport customs say the reducing number of international flights to the country is a major problem at the moment.

Since August 2021, the international community has halted its cooperation and funding for Afghanistan, and the only source of revenue in the country is customs revenue.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Afghanistan’s customs revenue will reach 187 billion Afghanis by the end of 1401 solar year.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam

Related Articles

Afghan Business 9 years ago Afghanistan to participate in 2nd Asian Youth Games

Afghanistan to participate in 2nd Asian Youth Games

Eighteen Afghan youth athletes left for China on Wednesday to participate in the 2nd Asian Youth Games, which will run

Afghan Business 10 years ago Nato Troop Withdrawal Impacting Foreign Direct Investment: AISA

Nato Troop Withdrawal Impacting Foreign Direct Investment: AISA

The complete withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, slated for 2014, is negatively impacting foreign investment in the country, according

Afghan Business 10 years ago Iran-Afghanistan to build oil pipeline

Iran-Afghanistan to build oil pipeline

According to Iran’s news agency of Press TV, the Iranian deputy oil minister said Iran and Afghanistan have agreed to

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china