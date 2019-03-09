Kabul-New Delhi Flights Through Pakistan to Resume Soon

Breaking News
Following the latest tensions between Pakistan and India, Pakistani authorities shut down their air space to international flights.
While Pakistan’s air space opened up for other international flights, the country had kept it closed for Kabul-New Delhi flights.
Afghanistan’s national aviation department has reported that the neighboring country will open up its air space for Kabul-New Delhi flights after March 11.
According to the officials, the blockade was supposed to end on March 8, but due to “unspecified reasons” it was postponed to 11 march.
Kabul-New Delhi flight is one of the busiest flights, with at least four companies transporting hundreds of passengers on a daily basis.
Afghans mostly travel to India for medical treatment, education and vacations.
Wadsam
