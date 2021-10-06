Kabul Receives Medical Aid Cargo from EU Humanitarian Air Bridge

in Afghan Business

EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flight has delivered over 25 metric tonnes of life-saving medical cargo to Kabul to address the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Due to the ongoing conflict and the recent drought, up to half of Afghanistan’s population is dependent on humanitarian assistance. In response, this EU-funded air bridge flight enables humanitarian organisations to deliver critical health and nutrition items to those in need.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management said: ”Over the past weeks, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has further deteriorated at an alarming rate, with more than 18 million people in desperate need of humanitarian aid. This EU funded Humanitarian Air Bridge flight allows the EU to deliver vital health and nutrition assistance despite the current transport and logistic constraints in the country”.

The life-saving cargo consists of medical equipment, including COVID-19 and trauma care kits, provided by UNICEF, Save the Children, and the World Health Organization. This is the second EU-funded air bridge flight landing in Kabul this week. The first flight arrived on Wednesday, delivering over 32 metric tonnes of surgical equipment and medical supplies that are critical in ensuring the continued provision of primary and life-saving medical assistance in Afghanistan.