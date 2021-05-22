Kabul’s First Permanent Expo Center to Help Boost Exports

in Afghan Business

The Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries inaugurated the first permanent expo center in Kabul on Thursday.

The purpose of the expo center is to help boost Afghanistan’s exports by connecting the country’s domestic products to regional and international markets.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Afghan Minsiter of Commerce and Industries Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani said the air corridors will open back soon, and the government will subsidize 6% of transport costs for carpets exports.

Businesses and industrialists who exhibited their products at the expo hoped to see a positive growth this year after two years of the pandemic slowing down businesses.