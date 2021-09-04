Breaking News
Kabul’s Major Currency Exchange Center Resumes Activities
...
Ariana Airlines Resume Their Domestic Flights
...
Imports Through Hairatan Port Resume
...
Ehtesab App Helps Kabul Residents Avoid Danger
...
World Bank Halts Financial Support to Afghanistan
...
Trade in Herat Province has Returned to Normal
...
Kabul’s Major Currency Exchange Center Resumes Activities
Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment announces the opening of the Sara-e-Shahzada, which is the main currency exchange center in the cheapest cialis country.
Khanjan Alokozai, deputy head of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said the move came after talks between the money exchangers ‘union, the private banks’ union, and the Chamber of Commerce and Investment with officials from order viagra no prescripion the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Commerce.
According to Alokozai, after talks with these departments, it was decided to open the Kabul’s Sara-e-Shahzada for monetary transactions on Saturday.
Sara-e-Shahzada and all banking services in the country had been closed for the past three weeks after the Taliban captured Kabul, causing numerous economic problems for the country’s citizens.
Western Union and Telegram have also mail order cialis resumed their activities in Afghanistan.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Tension at Torkham border costs Afghan traders $10mn in losses daily
The recent tension at the Torkham border between Afghanistan and Pakistan forces result in a daily loss up to USD
Afghan government fails to meets its revenue target
Afghanistan failed to meets its revenue target of 123 billion AFN in 2013 by 20% as the economy began to
President Ghani approves restoration work of Dar-ul-Aman Palace
President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani announced approval of the restoration of the historic Dar-ul-Aman Palace on Wednesday. The announcement was made