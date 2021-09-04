English | دری
Kabul’s Major Currency Exchange Center Resumes Activities

in Afghan Business

04 Sep, 2021 by
Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment announces the opening of the Sara-e-Shahzada, which is the main currency exchange center in the cheapest cialis country.

Khanjan Alokozai, deputy head of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said the move came after talks between the money exchangers ‘union, the private banks’ union, and the Chamber of Commerce and Investment with officials from order viagra no prescripion the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Commerce.

According to Alokozai, after talks with these departments, it was decided to open the Kabul’s Sara-e-Shahzada for monetary transactions on Saturday.

Sara-e-Shahzada and all banking services in the country had been closed for the past three weeks after the Taliban captured Kabul, causing numerous economic problems for the country’s citizens.

Western Union and Telegram have also mail order cialis resumed their activities in Afghanistan.
