English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Kabul’s Silo Bakery Resumes Operations After A 30-Year Hiatus

in Afghan Business

Kabul’s Silo Bakery Resumes Operations After A 30-Year Hiatus
01 Mar, 2022 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Officials of Kabul’s Silo bakery said the company has started resuming viagra no prescriptions operations in different areas including storing of wheat and flour, baking of bread, sweet bread, and cookies.

Nasrullah Mansour, head of the Silo bakery, said that 133 people are currently working at Sil, of which 6 of them cheap propecia online are women.

The bakery produces 500-1000 breads daily, but the officials are hopeful the number will increase soon.

According to him, we are trying to fully activate the silo, then we can transfer to other provinces.

In pfizer viagra cheap an interview with Radio Azadi Mr. Mansour stated that there are currently 133 people working in the Central Silo, six of whom are women.

Khayal Mohammad, the former head of Silo bakery, recently said that by activating this silo, they could generate about 35 million Afghanis in revenue, and add eight million Afghanis to the GDP.

Silo bakery, Afghanistan’s state-owned bread factory, was established for the first time in 1335 with technical and financial assistance from the Soviet Union.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan silo bakery

Related Articles

Afghan Business 9 years ago $50 Million Grant to Boost Economic Growth and Fiscal Sustainability in Afghanistan

$50 Million Grant to Boost Economic Growth and Fiscal Sustainability in Afghanistan

The World Bank today approved a US$50 million grant, through International Development Association (IDA), to help Afghan Government reinforce legal,

Afghan Business 8 years ago Construction work on New Kabul project in Deh Sabz to begin soon

Construction work on New Kabul project in Deh Sabz to begin soon

New Kabul City Development Project officials announced Saturday that construction work on the New Kabul project would be inaugurated soon

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghan Finance Minister Meets With Norwegian Ambassador

Afghan Finance Minister Meets With Norwegian Ambassador

Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi met with the Ambassador of Norway Mari Skare and conferred on various topics including Norway’s cooperation

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

viagra uk purchase reply.

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china