Kabul’s Silo Bakery Resumes Operations After A 30-Year Hiatus
Officials of Kabul's Silo bakery said the company has started resuming operations in different areas including storing of wheat and flour, baking of bread, sweet bread, and cookies.
Nasrullah Mansour, head of the Silo bakery, said that 133 people are currently working at Sil, of which 6 of them are women.
The bakery produces 500-1000 breads daily, but the officials are hopeful the number will increase soon.
According to him, we are trying to fully activate the silo, then we can transfer to other provinces.
In an interview with Radio Azadi Mr. Mansour stated that there are currently 133 people working in the Central Silo, six of whom are women.
Khayal Mohammad, the former head of Silo bakery, recently said that by activating this silo, they could generate about 35 million Afghanis in revenue, and add eight million Afghanis to the GDP.
Silo bakery, Afghanistan’s state-owned bread factory, was established for the first time in 1335 with technical and financial assistance from the Soviet Union.
