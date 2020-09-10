English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Kam Air Airline Removed from UAE Civil Aviation Authority Blacklist

in Afghan Business

Kam Air Airline Removed from UAE Civil Aviation Authority Blacklist
10 Sep, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) announced on Thursday that the Kam Air airline has successfully complied with the terms and standards of General Civil Aviation Authority of the United Arab Emirates and has been removed from their blacklist.

The UAE government announced in on official letter to ACAA that Kam Air Airline is removed from UAE’s flight prohibition list, according to a statement from the ACAA.

The statement added that ACAA is willing to further cooperation between the Emirates airline companies and Afghanistan airline companies (Kam Air and Ariana Airlines) ; and it will ensure that these companies compete fairly using «Interline» and «Codesharing» mechanisms to pave the way for better services and facilities for their passengers.

Kam Air had been on UAE’s flight ban list since 2014 due to its non-standard flight safety measures.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghan airlines

Related Articles

Afghan Business 3 years ago Leading Afghan female entrepreneur Kamela Sediqi appointed as Deputy Minister of Commerce

Leading Afghan female entrepreneur Kamela Sediqi appointed as Deputy Minister of Commerce

Kamela Sediqi, a leading Afghan female entrepreneur, is appointed as the new deputy minister of Commerce. Abdul Salam Rahimi, Director-General

Afghan Business 6 years ago Afghan Government called upon to repair ruptured Kabul-Balkh highway

Afghan Government called upon to repair ruptured Kabul-Balkh highway

Drivers and passengers urged the Afghan government to reconstruct the damaged part of the Kabul-Balkh highway in Tangi Tashqurghan area,

Afghan Business 8 years ago Charchino’s district to have a new district HQ building soon

Charchino’s district to have a new district HQ building soon

The foundation stone of a building for the Charchino district headquarters was laid in the central province of Uruzgan. Previously,

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading