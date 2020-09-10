Kam Air Airline Removed from UAE Civil Aviation Authority Blacklist

in Afghan Business

The Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) announced on Thursday that the Kam Air airline has successfully complied with the terms and standards of General Civil Aviation Authority of the United Arab Emirates and has been removed from their blacklist.

The UAE government announced in on official letter to ACAA that Kam Air Airline is removed from UAE’s flight prohibition list, according to a statement from the ACAA.

The statement added that ACAA is willing to further cooperation between the Emirates airline companies and Afghanistan airline companies (Kam Air and Ariana Airlines) ; and it will ensure that these companies compete fairly using «Interline» and «Codesharing» mechanisms to pave the way for better services and facilities for their passengers.

Kam Air had been on UAE’s flight ban list since 2014 due to its non-standard flight safety measures.