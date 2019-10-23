Breaking News
Pomegranate Exports Drop By 50% This Year
...
Afghanistan Drops to 173 Rank from 167 in Doing Business Index
...
Kandahar Fig Production Up By 25%
...
Afghanistan’s Pine Nuts Production Up By 10% This Year
...
Torkham Border Opens After 2-day Closure
...
Third Annual India-Afghanistan Trade Show Kicks Off in New Delhi
...
Kandahar Fig Production Up By 25%
Kandahar has produced 50,000 tons of figs this year, indicating a 25% increase from last year.
The third in value and production after pomegranates and grapes in Kandahar, figs are annually exported from the provide abroad.
According to Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Industries, 3% of figs will be exported to Pakistan and the remaining amount to India.
“This year fig yield was very good. Some gardens had diseases, but despite that production was good” Tolo News quotes Madad Khan, a farmer in Kandahar.
Kandahar is home for over 2,500 hectares of fig-growing fields. Other provinces that produce fig are Uruzgan province and Zabul province.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
8th SOK conducts first humanitarian aid mission
The 8th Special Operations Kandak (SOK) Commandos conducted its first humanitarian assistance operation in Sefid Khar-e-Gharbi Village, Tarin Kowt district,
German Government to Continue Development Cooperation with Afghanistan
The government negotiations on development cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Federal Republic of Germany for 2018
Afghan lawmakers unanimously reject draft national budget
Afghanistan has entered the new fiscal year but without a national budget. The lawmakers unanimously rejected the draft national budget