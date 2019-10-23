Kandahar Fig Production Up By 25%

in Afghan Business

Kandahar has produced 50,000 tons of figs this year, indicating a 25% increase from last year.

The third in value and production after pomegranates and grapes in Kandahar, figs are annually exported from the provide abroad.

According to Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Industries, 3% of figs will be exported to Pakistan and the remaining amount to India.

“This year fig yield was very good. Some gardens had diseases, but despite that production was good” Tolo News quotes Madad Khan, a farmer in Kandahar.

Kandahar is home for over 2,500 hectares of fig-growing fields. Other provinces that produce fig are Uruzgan province and Zabul province.