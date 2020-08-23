Kandahar Produces 290 Thousand Tons of Grapes This Year

in Afghan Business

Authorities in Kandahar’s directorate of agriculture, irrigation and livestock said that grape harvest has increased to 290,000 tons this year.

“We had produced 273,060 tons of grapes last year, but this year we have harvested 290,000 tons of grapes,” said Sayeed Hafezullah Sayeedi, director of Kandahar’s agriculture, irrigation and livestock department.



He added that there are more than 20,500 hectares of grape orchards in 17 districts of Kandahar province. Most of these orchards are in Panjwai, Dand, Daman, Shah WaliKot, Zhere and Arghistan districts.

Sayeedi mentioned that the main reasons for the considerable growth in this year’s grape production are favorable climate, trainings conducted for gardeners and enhanced cooperation between Kandahar’s agriculture department and gardeners.