Breaking News
Australian Billionaire Keen To Invest in Afghanistan’s Mining Sector
...
Samangan’s Pistachio Yield Reaches 69 Tons
...
Kandahar Produces 290 Thousand Tons of Grapes This Year
...
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
...
Herat Expected To Produce 8,000 Tons of Figs This Year
...
Reconstructed Road to Benefit 22,000 Citizens in Samangan
...
Kandahar Produces 290 Thousand Tons of Grapes This Year
Authorities in Kandahar’s directorate of agriculture, irrigation and livestock said that grape harvest has increased to 290,000 tons this year.
“We had produced 273,060 tons of grapes last year, but this year we have harvested 290,000 tons of grapes,” said Sayeed Hafezullah Sayeedi, director of Kandahar’s agriculture, irrigation and livestock department.
He added that there are more than 20,500 hectares of grape orchards in 17 districts of Kandahar province. Most of these orchards are in Panjwai, Dand, Daman, Shah WaliKot, Zhere and Arghistan districts.
Sayeedi mentioned that the main reasons for the considerable growth in this year’s grape production are favorable climate, trainings conducted for gardeners and enhanced cooperation between Kandahar’s agriculture department and gardeners.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Chinese Engineers Arrive in Afghanistan to Plan Railway
Engineers from the China Railway Company arrived in Afghanistan to start researching the technical aspects of the railway which will
India pledges $20.4mn in fresh aid to Afghanistan
The Afghan and Indian governments signed 12 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth USD 20.4mn on Wednesday in fresh development aid
Food Prices Escalate in Kabul
As Afghani weakens, the prices of food and other daily-use items went up during the outgoing week in Kabul. The