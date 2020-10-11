English | دری
Kandahar Produces Five Tons of Pistachios This Year
Kandahar’s Department of Agriculture expect pistachio production in the province to reach five tons this year.

“Farmers here are fond of growing pistachios, and we’ve made sure to implement programs that strengthening gardening in the provoince,” said Hafiz Rasidi, Head of Kandahar’s Department of Agriculture.

According to the officials, pistachio seedlings have been planted in 4,500 acres of land in six districts of Kandahar province.

As many as 450,000 hectares of pistachios have been registered in Afghanistan, many of which have been damaged. In recent years, the government has made efforts to prevent the destruction of pistachio woodlands and to expand and revitalize them in various provinces.

Meanwhile, the government is focusing on the construction of pistachio orchards in Herat and Badghis, where most of the pistachio woodlands are destroyed due to the recklessness of the people and the government over the past few years. The Taliban and other gunmen also use parts of the forests’ produce.

