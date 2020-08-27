English | دری
Kandahar’s Pomegranate Yield Up By 10%

in Afghan Business

27 Aug, 2020
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) said in a statement that Kandahar’s pomegranate yield will increase by10 percent in comparison to last year’s yield.

According to MAIL, Kandahar produced more than 178 thousand tons of pomegranates last year, but this year it will reach to 190 thousand tons.

“Building pomegranate gardens, conducting training courses for gardeners and preventing plant diseases are the main reasons for pomegranate growth in the province,” said a statement from the Ministry.

The statement further added that this year gardeners in Kandahar will acquire 190 thousand tons of pomegranate from 9500 hectares of pomegranate gardens.

