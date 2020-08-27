Breaking News
An Agreement Signed For Reconstruction of Bala Hissar in Kabul
...
Kandahar’s Pomegranate Yield Up By 10%
...
Australian Billionaire Keen To Invest in Afghanistan’s Mining Sector
...
Samangan’s Pistachio Yield Reaches 69 Tons
...
Kandahar Produces 290 Thousand Tons of Grapes This Year
...
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
...
Kandahar’s Pomegranate Yield Up By 10%
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) said in a statement that Kandahar’s pomegranate yield will increase by10 percent in comparison to last year’s yield.
According to MAIL, Kandahar produced more than 178 thousand tons of pomegranates last year, but this year it will reach to 190 thousand tons.
“Building pomegranate gardens, conducting training courses for gardeners and preventing plant diseases are the main reasons for pomegranate growth in the province,” said a statement from the Ministry.
The statement further added that this year gardeners in Kandahar will acquire 190 thousand tons of pomegranate from 9500 hectares of pomegranate gardens.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
British Accounting Company Blamed for Kabul Bank Scandal
The British-bsaed auditing firm, Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC), is being blamed for the massive fraud in which 900 million USD went
Special people complete vocational training course in Logar
The Pajhwok Afghan News reports that hundreds of special people completed a nine-month training course in central Logar province. Logar
24yr-old Afghan woman wins the Best Woman Entrepreneur Award
Samira Kitman, 24, won this year’s “Best Woman Entrepreneur” award during a celebration for International Women’s Day at the Women’s