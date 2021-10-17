Breaking News
Kazakhstan Increases Grain Exports to Afghanistan
...
G20 to Channel Most of its Aid to Afghanistan through UN
...
Export of Pine Nuts to China Resumes
...
Afghan Carpet Industry Collapses
...
Kabul Receives Medical Aid Cargo from EU Humanitarian Air Bridge
...
Only $135mn of the Total Aid Promised to Afghanistan Has Been Disbursed
...
Kazakhstan Increases Grain Exports to Afghanistan
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture announces that it intends to increase grain and flour exports to Afghanistan this year.
According to the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, seven to eight million tons of grain and flour are exported annually from Kazakhstan to various countries around the world. In 2020, the country exported more than two million tons of grain and flour to Afghanistan.
The ministry also said that the current political situation in Afghanistan has affected trade relations between the two countries and in terms of payment, due to the suspension of money in Afghan banks, as well as the provision of wagons carrying agricultural products and the return of this Wagons have problems due to security concerns.
Kazakhstan’s flour and grain exporters will continue to cooperate with Afghan traders and in 2021-2022 will maintain their annual exports to Afghanistan at the level of the past five years, despite the current political situation in the country.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
10-MW solar power plant to be built in Kandahar
A 10-megawatt solar power plant, the first of its capacity in Afghanistan, is now under construction near the city of
More than 10mn fruit-bearing saplings to be planted in Bamyan province
Over 10 million fruit-bearing saplings, mostly apricot and apples, would be planted under the Green Evolution Program of the Governor’s
Price of wheat jumps up in Jawzjan due to a decline in yield
Wheat price has soared in Jawzjan province due to a decline in wheat yield due to lack of rains and