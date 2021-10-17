Kazakhstan Increases Grain Exports to Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture announces that it intends to increase grain and flour exports to Afghanistan this year.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, seven to eight million tons of grain and flour are exported annually from Kazakhstan to various countries around the world. In 2020, the country exported more than two million tons of grain and flour to Afghanistan.

The ministry also said that the current political situation in Afghanistan has affected trade relations between the two countries and in terms of payment, due to the suspension of money in Afghan banks, as well as the provision of wagons carrying agricultural products and the return of this Wagons have problems due to security concerns.

Kazakhstan’s flour and grain exporters will continue to cooperate with Afghan traders and in 2021-2022 will maintain their annual exports to Afghanistan at the level of the past five years, despite the current political situation in the country.