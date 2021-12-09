Keleft Port to be Operational Soon
Local officials in Jawzjan province say the port of Keleft, the third largest port between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, will be operational soon.
Mullah Jura, commander of the Border Forces in the Qarqin district of Jawzjan province, told the media that the port would create many job opportunities.
The commercial port of Keleft is Afghanistan’s third largest border port with Turkmenistan, after the ports of Turgundi in Herat and Aqina in Faryab.
Mullah Joura also added that the activation of this commercial port would have a positive impact on the Afghan economy.
