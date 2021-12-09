English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Keleft Port to be Operational Soon

in Afghan Business

Keleft Port to be Operational Soon
09 Dec, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Local officials in Jawzjan province say the port of Keleft, the third largest port between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, will be operational soon.

Mullah Jura, commander of the Border Forces in the Qarqin district of Jawzjan province, told the media that the port would create many job opportunities.

The commercial port of Keleft is Afghanistan’s third largest border port with Turkmenistan, after the ports of Turgundi in Herat and Aqina in Faryab.

Mullah Joura also added that the activation of this commercial port would have a positive impact on the Afghan economy.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Keleft port

Related Articles

Afghan Business 8 years ago Price of sacrificial animals on the rise in Afghanistan upon arrival of Eid-ul-Adha

Price of sacrificial animals on the rise in Afghanistan upon arrival of Eid-ul-Adha

With the religious festival of sacrificing animals on Eid-ul-Adha approaching fast, cattle dealers have bumped up the prices of sacrificial

Afghan Business 7 years ago Trans-Afghanistan gas pipeline at its final stage

Trans-Afghanistan gas pipeline at its final stage

Negotiations for the much-awaited Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project have reached the final stage. Indian Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said

Afghan Business 8 years ago Afghanistan’s exports rise this year

Afghanistan’s exports rise this year

Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) reported that Afghanistan’s exports witnessed a 49% increase during the first 9 months

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china