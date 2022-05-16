English | دری
in Afghan Business

Kotal e Takht Industrial Park Inaugurated in Maidan Wardak
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced the opening of the 200-acre Kotal e Takht Industrial Park in Maidan Wardak province.

Inamullah Samangani, Deputy Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, wrote on his Twitter page: “In the continuation of efforts to achieve economic self-sufficiency and growth and promotion of domestic products, Maidan Wardak Industrial Park is established.

According to Anamullah Samangani, Maidan Wardak Industrial Park has been designed with an area of 200 acres and 72 points.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade also said there was room for about 72 factories and companies on this land. In the first stage, investment licenses are given to 20 manufacturing companies to work in this industrial park.
