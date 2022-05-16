Breaking News
Kotal e Takht Industrial Park Inaugurated in Maidan Wardak
...
India Extends Special Pest Control Exemption for Afghan Agricultural Products
...
Afghanistan Exports More Than 7 Tons of Figs This Year
...
Afghanistan Extracts 200 Tons of Crude Oil Daily
...
Another $32mn Cash Aid Package Delivered To Kabul
...
Saffron Sales Go Down By 30% In Afghanistan
...
Kotal e Takht Industrial Park Inaugurated in Maidan Wardak
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced the opening of the 200-acre Kotal e Takht Industrial Park in Maidan Wardak province.
Inamullah Samangani, Deputy Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, wrote on his Twitter page: “In the continuation of efforts to achieve economic self-sufficiency and growth and promotion of domestic products, Maidan Wardak Industrial Park is established.
According to Anamullah Samangani, Maidan Wardak Industrial Park has been designed with an area of 200 acres and 72 points.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade also said there was room for about 72 factories and companies on this land. In the first stage, investment licenses are given to 20 manufacturing companies to work in this industrial park.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Finance Ministry to amend the draft budget after rejection from the Parliament
According to spokesman Wahid Tawhidi, the Ministry of Finance is working to amend the draft budget that was rejected by
Sixteen development projects executed in Samangan Province
The National Solidarity Program of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD/NSP) recently completed sixteen welfare projects in Hazrat
Building for girls’ school inaugurated in Kunar, eastern Afghanistan
Funded by Indian government, a newly-constructed building for girls’ high school was inaugurated in the eastern Province of Kunar. Costing