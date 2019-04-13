Land Acquisition for TAPI Gas Pipeline Project to Begin Soon

in Afghan Business

The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India natural gas pipeline requires a 600km by 44meters area of land, as per the plan.

Practical work on land acquisition for the project is expected to kick off this week, according to the Afghan Ministry of Urban Development and Land.

Ministry’s spokesperson Hashmatullah Nasiri said that the regulation in this regard has been finalized and after its approval, work begins on acquisition, registration, survey, right of ownership and resettlement of those who reside on the route of the project.

The $10 billion pipeline connects the energy-rich central Asian nation to some of the strongest growth markets in South Asia.

The pipeline will transfer Turkmenistan’s electricity to Pakistan through Afghanistan. Three substations will be established in Herat, Farah and Kandahar provinces of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan will annually get 500 million cubic meters of gas from the project in the first ten years. The amount will increase to one billion cubic meters of gas in the following ten years and 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas in the third 10 years after the completion of the project.

In addition, Afghanistan is expected to earn USD 110mn annually from the project.

The project also includes an optic fiber which will connect regional and neighboring countries. A highway connecting Pakistan and Turkmenistan through Afghanistan is also part of the project.