Breaking News
Land Acquisition for TAPI Gas Pipeline Project to Begin Soon
...
Reliable Electricity for 14,000 Citizens in Takhar
...
Saudi Arabia May Support Financing TAPI Gas Pipeline
...
Afghanistan, Belarus Sign Bilateral Trade Agreement
...
Pakistan’s Biggest Lender Habib Bank To End Operations in Afghanistan Soon
...
Humanitarian Assistance Worth $61mn From USA To Afghanistan
...
Land Acquisition for TAPI Gas Pipeline Project to Begin Soon
The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India natural gas pipeline requires a 600km by 44meters area of land, as per the plan.
Practical work on land acquisition for the project is expected to kick off this week, according to the Afghan Ministry of Urban Development and Land.
Ministry’s spokesperson Hashmatullah Nasiri said that the regulation in this regard has been finalized and after its approval, work begins on acquisition, registration, survey, right of ownership and resettlement of those who reside on the route of the project.
The $10 billion pipeline connects the energy-rich central Asian nation to some of the strongest growth markets in South Asia.
The pipeline will transfer Turkmenistan’s electricity to Pakistan through Afghanistan. Three substations will be established in Herat, Farah and Kandahar provinces of Afghanistan.
Afghanistan will annually get 500 million cubic meters of gas from the project in the first ten years. The amount will increase to one billion cubic meters of gas in the following ten years and 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas in the third 10 years after the completion of the project.
In addition, Afghanistan is expected to earn USD 110mn annually from the project.
The project also includes an optic fiber which will connect regional and neighboring countries. A highway connecting Pakistan and Turkmenistan through Afghanistan is also part of the project.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
NPC Approves Kabul-Road Project
Chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the National Procurement Commission (NPC) approved 21 new contracts, including the construction of 7
Computer lab established for Afghan girls High School in Khoshi District
Afghanistan’s leading private telecom company, Roshan, established a computer for the Khoshi District Girls High School. Utilizing advocacy skills gained
“Powerful people have a hand in corruption”
Officials of the anti-corruption department in northern Afghanistan claim that those involved in corruption are powerful people who have connections