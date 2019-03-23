Breaking News
Lasting Peace Not Possible Without Economic Development
Addressing a gathering in Balkh province, President Ashraf Ghani said the prospect of Afghan peace depends on the country’s economic development.
“Peace will come for sure, but the future of peace is related to economic development. Employment remains to be a key factor in determining whether peace will be sustainable or not,” said Ghani.
He added that the implementation of peace plans is impossible without eradication of poverty.
“Regardless of the US-Taliban peace talks outcome, peace is not possible without eradication of poverty and reintegration of the Taliban,” said Ghani.
These remarks come after the US-Taliban peace talks, in which President Ghani was estranged from.
After the recent talks, the Taliban asked for a major share of political power and establishment of an Islamic system of laws and values. They declared that they did not recognized the Ghani government and would interact with any Afghan until an agreement on the US military withdrawal was reached.
Wadsam
Wadsam
