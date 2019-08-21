Local Food and Handicrafts Exhibition Kicks Off in Kabul

in Afghan Business

A 4-day exhibition of Afghanistan’s local foods and handicrafts was officially inaugurated on Tuesday in Kabul Serena hotel by officials from the Ministry of Information and Culture.

Local goods including foods, handicrafts, carpets and dresses and local music from five zone provinces will be displayed at the exhibition.

The exhibition, attended by high-ranking government officials and daughters of King Amanullah Khan, is held on the occasion of Afghanistan’s 100th Independence Day which is celebrated on August 19.

Obaid Zazai modeling group performed local clothes exhibition at the end of the exhibition.