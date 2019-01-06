Major Petroleum Refinery To Open Soon in Herat

in Afghan Business

A major petroleum refinery is soon going to open in western Herat province by the private sector.

Costing USD 15 million, the refinery is being built on 100 acres of land and will be inaugurated in the near future.

According to a statement from the provincial government, the refinery would help meet petroleum requirements of the province and could potentially reduce the need for petroleum imports.

The majority of the equipment and machineries of the refinery have been installed and test operations have been run, adds the statement.

The refinery has so far employed 80 workers and might be able to hire up to 300 people in the future.

With a capacity to produce 450 tons of fuel on a daily basis, the refinery is one of the major and well equipped refineries in the province.