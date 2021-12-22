English | دری
Markets For Women’s Products To Open In Capital & Provinces of Afghanistan

Markets For Women's Products To Open In Capital & Provinces of Afghanistan
The Afghan Women’s Network for Business Development says markets for women’s products are opening up in Afghanistan’s capital and provinces.

Mumtaz Yousefzai, the network’s chairman, told Radio Azadi that the markets would be reactivated in the near future in agreement with the government.

According to the head of the network, most of the women who are entrepreneurs have stopped working for four months, and now the promises made by the Islamic Emirates are going to create markets for women soon and an exhibition will be held. So that they can sell their products.

Yousefzai added that women entrepreneurs produce in the four seasons of the year, but do not have a suitable market for sale; As a result of the demand of these businesswomen, we are trying to create these markets so that they can sell their products in their areas.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman and deputy minister of information and culture of the Islamic Emirates, said: “We support the work of businesswomen and pave the way for them to conduct their business within the framework of Islamic law. Exhibitions will open for their handicrafts and other products.”

According to the Afghan Women’s Network for Business Development, women work in various sectors such as sewing clothes, making jams, chips, tomato sauce, poultry farms and livestock farms and other sectors.
