Breaking News
Mobile Kitchens In Kabul Help Afghan Women Achieve Financial Independence
...
Afghanistan’s First Ever IV Fluid Factory Established in Herat
...
Afghanistan’s Economic Growth Expected To Reach 3.3% In 2020
...
Entrepreneur of the Month: Hameda Safi
...
Helmand Food Zone: Illusion of Success-Research Paper By AREU
...
Balkh Sees Significant Hike In Sesame & Linseed Production
...
Mobile Kitchens In Kabul Help Afghan Women Achieve Financial Independence
An initiative in Kabul has manufactured mobile kitchens that are driven around the city by women.
Called “Banu’s Kitchen” (a woman’s kitchen), the mobile kitchens are solar-powered rikshaws that sell a variety of scrumptious Afghan foods on the streets of Kabul city.
These rikshaws can travel 96 kilometers of distance in 6 hours.
“We cook and prepare the food and then distribute them to the drivers of these rikshaws to sell,” said Farhad Wajidi, head of Banu’s Kitchen initiative, in an interview with Voice of America.
According to Wajidi, the women who are employed by his initiative were impoverished women. “We’ve helped these women achieve financial independence and stand on their feet,” said Wajidi.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
IEC Opposes Karzai’s Comments on Old Voter Cards
Tolo News-There will be no transparency in the 2014 presidential election if the old voter cards are reused, the Independent
17 key projects to be executed in Afghanistan
Pakistan, Tajikistan and Iran signed contracts for 17 mega development projects in Afghanistan at the conclusion of the 5th Regional
USD 12mn project launched to transfer electricity from Kabul to Logar
The Afghan government has launched a project worth USD 12mn to transfer electricity from capital Kabul to Logar province. The