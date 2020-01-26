English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Mobile Kitchens In Kabul Help Afghan Women Achieve Financial Independence

in Afghan Business

Mobile Kitchens In Kabul Help Afghan Women Achieve Financial Independence
27 Jan, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

An initiative in Kabul has manufactured mobile kitchens that are driven around the city by women.

Called “Banu’s Kitchen” (a woman’s kitchen), the mobile kitchens are solar-powered rikshaws that sell a variety of scrumptious Afghan foods on the streets of Kabul city.

These rikshaws can travel 96 kilometers of distance in 6 hours.

“We cook and prepare the food and then distribute them to the drivers of these rikshaws to sell,” said Farhad Wajidi, head of Banu’s Kitchen initiative, in an interview with Voice of America.

According to Wajidi, the women who are employed by his initiative were impoverished women. “We’ve helped these women achieve financial independence and stand on their feet,” said Wajidi.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghan women jobsMobile Kitchens in Kabul

Related Articles

Afghan Business 7 years ago IEC Opposes Karzai’s Comments on Old Voter Cards

IEC Opposes Karzai’s Comments on Old Voter Cards

Tolo News-There will be no transparency in the 2014 presidential election if the old voter cards are reused, the Independent

Afghan Business 8 years ago 17 key projects to be executed in Afghanistan

17 key projects to be executed in Afghanistan

Pakistan, Tajikistan and Iran signed contracts for 17 mega development projects in Afghanistan at the conclusion of the 5th Regional

Afghan Business 4 years ago USD 12mn project launched to transfer electricity from Kabul to Logar

USD 12mn project launched to transfer electricity from Kabul to Logar

The Afghan government has launched a project worth USD 12mn to transfer electricity from capital Kabul to Logar province. The

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading