More Than 10,000 Tons Of Afghan Coal Exported To Pakistan Every Day

Afghan Business

06 Jul, 2022
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum has said more than ten thousand tons of Afghan coal are exported to Pakistan every day.

“Every day, around 10,000 tonnes of coal are exported,” said Islmatullah Burhan, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani media quoted the Ministry of Finance of the country and wrote that the import of coal from Afghanistan depends on its price.

Drivers of trucks have told Tolo News that there was a shortage of trucks due to increase in coal exports to Pakistan.

Coal industries have said that the majority of coal comes from Dara-e-Soof of Samangan and Balkhab district of Sar-e-Pul province and exported to Pakistan from Kabul.

According to the information of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, more than 80 large and small coal mines have been discovered in Afghanistan, and currently the extraction process is ongoing in only 17 mines.
