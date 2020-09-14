English | دری
More Than 9000 Containers of Afghan Goods Stopped in Pakistan

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan chamber of commerce and industry (ACCI) said that more than 9 thousand containers full of Afghanistan’s goods have been stopped in Pakistan, inflicting a daily loss of about $2 million on Afghan traders.  

Khan Jan Alokozai, a member of ACC’s board of directors, said that Pakistan has persistently created challenges and obstacles that affect trade and transit systems. 

“We have taken this issue to the Ministry of Commerce and Industries and Ministry of Finance many times, but to no avail,” said Alokozai to AVA news. 

He added that official letters were sent to Pakistani authorities as well regarding this issue but no action has been taken from their side yet. 

This comes as Afghanistan’s exports were slashed by 28% as borders were blocked due to COVID-19.

In the meantime, Afghanistan’s trade value has increased by 17% and its trade volume by 29% through the air corridors. 
