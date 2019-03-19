English | دری
MoU Signed for $631mn Power Transmission Project and Sheewa Dam

MoU Signed for $631mn Power Transmission Project and Sheewa Dam
19 Mar, 2019
The Afghan government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of a power transmission project and construction of Sheewa Dam in Badakhshan province in Char chinar Palace on Tuesday.

Funded by Aga Khan Fund, the USD 631 million contracts are going to fulfill the electricity needs of the province for the next 30 years.

The MoU was signed by the Acting Minister of Energy and Water Mohamamd Gul Khulmi, Director of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat Eng. Amanullah Ghalib and Representative of Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development.

The projects would be implemented in several phases with each phase to be completed over a period of 7 years.

