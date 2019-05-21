Breaking News
Nangarhar Honey Production to Hit 400 Tons This Year
Nangarhar expects to supply 400 tons of honey to market this year which will generate a revenue of up to 100 million Afghanis.
Officials of Honey Farms Association in Nangarhar have attributed the hike in honey production this year to good season, operational honey process firms, growing farms of honey bees and flower fields.
Head of the association Riaz Mohammad said 350 honey bee farms are operational in Nangarhar province. The farms employ around 1,400 people directly and 14,000 people indirectly.
According to Riaz, a ton of honey is being sold for 250,000 Afghanis in the market.
Nangarhar’s honey is famous for its high quality and good taste. The province is home for 22-30 different types of honey bees.
