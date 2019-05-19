English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Nangarhar Talc Strategy To Attract $15mn Investment

in Afghan Business

Nangarhar Talc Strategy To Attract $15mn Investment
19 May, 2019 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The High Economic Council (HEC) has approved the ‘Nangarhar Talc Strategy’, said Ministry of Petroleum and Mines (MoPM) said on Saturday. 

The strategy is expected to attract $15 million investment in talc extraction and processing. 

Talc, a soft clay mineral used in many industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, rubber and oil production, is mined in a number of Afghan provinces with the largest resources located in Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan.

Most talc mined in Afghanistan – around 500,000 tonnes a year – is exported to international markets via Pakistan.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan mines

Related Articles

Afghan Business 6 years ago Pakistan yet to build the Jalalabad-Torkham road

Pakistan yet to build the Jalalabad-Torkham road

Public Works Minister Najibullah Awjan said work on the second lane of the Jalalabd-Torkham would be launched soon upon the

Afghan Business 7 years ago UAE pledged to build a trade port in Torkham

UAE pledged to build a trade port in Torkham

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has pledged to invest USD 100mn for building a trade port in the Torkham border

Afghan Business 6 years ago Some Afghan government officials refuse to register their assets

Some Afghan government officials refuse to register their assets

According to the officials of the Office of Anti-Corruption and Oversight, more than 7000 Afghan government officials have registered their

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading