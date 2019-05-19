Breaking News
Nangarhar Talc Strategy To Attract $15mn Investment
...
Third Shipment Sent Via Lapis Lazuli Route
...
Insecurity Causes DABS Annual Loss of $3.8MN
...
600,000 People Benefit from Road Reconstruction in Badakhshan
...
National Procurement Commission Cancels Takhar Mining Contract
...
2.5 Million Afghans Remain Unemployed
...
Nangarhar Talc Strategy To Attract $15mn Investment
The High Economic Council (HEC) has approved the ‘Nangarhar Talc Strategy’, said Ministry of Petroleum and Mines (MoPM) said on Saturday.
The strategy is expected to attract $15 million investment in talc extraction and processing.
Talc, a soft clay mineral used in many industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, rubber and oil production, is mined in a number of Afghan provinces with the largest resources located in Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan.
Most talc mined in Afghanistan – around 500,000 tonnes a year – is exported to international markets via Pakistan.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Pakistan yet to build the Jalalabad-Torkham road
Public Works Minister Najibullah Awjan said work on the second lane of the Jalalabd-Torkham would be launched soon upon the
UAE pledged to build a trade port in Torkham
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has pledged to invest USD 100mn for building a trade port in the Torkham border
Some Afghan government officials refuse to register their assets
According to the officials of the Office of Anti-Corruption and Oversight, more than 7000 Afghan government officials have registered their