Nangarhar Talc Strategy To Attract $15mn Investment

The High Economic Council (HEC) has approved the ‘Nangarhar Talc Strategy’, said Ministry of Petroleum and Mines (MoPM) said on Saturday.

The strategy is expected to attract $15 million investment in talc extraction and processing.

Talc, a soft clay mineral used in many industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, rubber and oil production, is mined in a number of Afghan provinces with the largest resources located in Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan.

Most talc mined in Afghanistan – around 500,000 tonnes a year – is exported to international markets via Pakistan.