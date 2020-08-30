English | دری
National Institutes of Road and Railway Construction Established For The First Time

in Afghan Business

30 Aug, 2020
Afghan Ministry of Public Works announced in a statement the signing of contracts for establishing two railway and road construction institutes.

The contracts were signed between head of Afghanistan Railway Authority and acting Minister for Public Works, Mohammad Yama Shams, and head of Technical and Vocational Education & Training Authority, Nadima Sahar.

“Creation of these two institutes will pave the way for education, job experience and job opportunities in the road and railway sectors. And, the budget that was allocated for employee trainings outside of the country is now invested in their skill building inside the country,” the statement quotes Shams.

The joint committees of the three entities are committed to working together in the future in the areas of establishing institutes, educational curriculums and employment of teachers and students.

