National Procurement Commission Cancels Takhar Mining Contract
The National Procurement Commission (NPC), has canceled the contract for exploration of Nuraba gold in mine in Chahab District of northern Takhar province.
According to NPC, the awardee fails to fulfill obligations in the agreement such as non-payment of debts.
The contract was awarded to West Land General Trading Company in May of last year.
The NPC has directed the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Mines and the National Procurement Authority to assess the debts issue of the company on legal grounds.
The exploration phase of the project was estimated at 50 million Afghanis and the second phase of the mine utilization was expected to cost 2 billion Afghanis.
Wadsam
