Nearly 70% of Factories in Herat Are In Recession

in Afghan Business

Nearly 70% of Factories in Herat Are In Recession
10 Jan, 2022
Officials at the Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines say that 70 percent of manufacturing plants in the province are in recession.

Hamidullah Khadem, head of the Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines, said the inactivity of banks and the lack of raw materials were among the problems that had caused the factories to stagnate.

Officials in the Chamber continue to say that they have repeatedly discussed factory problems with government officials and that they have pledged to address them.

Khadem also added that factory officials could not get more money from banks to buy raw materials from abroad and keep their factories active.

It is worth mentioning that these factories used to be active in the production of construction materials and foodstuffs, including biscuits, soft drinks, jams and some other materials.

According to the head of the Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines, the inactivity of the factories has left hundreds of people unemployed in the province.
