Nengarhar Bans Fish Imports From Pakistan
Over 2 thousand hatcheries exist in different parts of Afghanistan, with 250 of them operating in eastern provinces(Nengarhar, Laghman and Konar) .
Saeed Nader, in charge of hatcheries in Nangarhar Agriculture and Livestock department said to VOA: “We have harvested 600 tons of fish from 250 hatcheries in eastern provinces of Afghanistan which are funded by the World Bank.”
Despite the high local fish production in the country, nearly $30 million worth of fish is imported into Afghanistan mainly due to the dumping policies of Pakistan and mismanagement of the government.
Lately, Nangarhar has banned imports of fish from Pakistan. Yet, fish from Pakistan is smuggled into the Afghan markets.
Muhebullah Ibrahimkhail
