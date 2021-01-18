New Cold Storages in Laghman Boost Onion Cultivation by 10%

in Afghan Business

The Afghan government has built 190 cold storages for onion in eastern Laghman province as part of the Agricultural Products’ Management project.

Built at a cost of 72 million Afghanis, the new cold storages can store thousands of metric tons of onion.

The onion cultivation in the province is expected to increased by 10% as a result of the cold storages.

Farmers are able to store their onion for a longer time in the storages and deliver them to the market at convenient time.

Cold storages are efficient and important facilities for Afghan farmers to boost their income.