International Taste Institute Ranks Afghan Saffron Number 1
Herat Exports $16 Million Worth of Cumin Worldwide
Jalalabad Airport Operates Its First Civilian Flight After 18 Years
Afghan Women Business Owners to Receive Lands in Kabul
Pine Nut Processing Factory to Open in Paktia Province
Afghanistan’s Rice Harvest Reaches 440,000 Tons in 2020
New Cold Storages in Laghman Boost Onion Cultivation by 10%
The Afghan government has built 190 cold storages for onion in eastern Laghman province as part of the Agricultural Products’ Management project.
Built at a cost of 72 million Afghanis, the new cold storages can store thousands of metric tons of onion.
The onion cultivation in the province is expected to increased by 10% as a result of the cold storages.
Farmers are able to store their onion for a longer time in the storages and deliver them to the market at convenient time.
Cold storages are efficient and important facilities for Afghan farmers to boost their income.
Wadsam
