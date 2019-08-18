New Investments Worth Millions of Dollars to be Made in Afghan Cement Factories

in Afghan Business

Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum have reported about progress made in discussions on major investment projects worth USD 350 million.

The projects include investment in second phase of Jabal Siraj cement factory (USD 170 million) and Samangan cement factory (USD 136).

Another upcoming investment project involves the extraction of marble, talc and travertine which will be implemented in Kunar, Nangarhar and Parwan.

Abdul Qadeer Mufti, spokesperson for the ministry, said considerable improvements were made in the projects and the contracts would be signed soon.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) have voiced concerns about the lengthy approval process of mining projects which causes delays in the implementation of these much-needed projects.

The mining contracts are first submitted to the High Economic Council and then to the cabinet for approval.