Breaking News
New Measures To Protect Dams in Afghanistan
...
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
...
Afghanistan Saffron Institute to be Established Soon
...
About 23% Increase in Kandahar’s Customs Revenue
...
Opening of Air Corridor Linking Afghanistan with Turkey & Europe
...
Afghanistan Exported 5,400 Tons Of Goods Via Air Corridors
...
New Measures To Protect Dams in Afghanistan
The Afghan Ministry of Energy and Water has announced that it has recently developed “safety guidelines” for protections of the dams around the country.
These guidelines include rules and regulations for surveying, designing, building and maintaining of the dams.
“There are about 20 big and small dams and almost all of them are partially destroyed and have technical problems. The new guidelines will help us repair these dams,” said Engineer Farhad Noorzai, head of water programs in the Ministry of Energy and Water.
According to Noorzai, local and international experts have studied the Daronta, Sorobi, Qargha, Mahipar, Naghlo, Sarhawz Faryab, Sultan, Dahla and Kajaki dams in the past two years to identify their issues.
“These issues will be resolved based on the new guidelines,” added Noorzai.
This comes as dams in Afghanistan are in dire need of reconstruction and maintenance.
According to the ministry officials, in some parts of the country water from the rivers flow in neighboring countries due to lack of proper dams.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Kunduz Airport Upgraded
Gemeran-funded facilities worth half a million euros (31.4 million afghanis) were inaugurated at the airport in northern Kunduz province on
NPC approves 18 contracts worth 1.165bn AFN
Presided over by President Ashraf Ghani, the National Procurement Commission (NPC) reviewed 28 contracts during their session on Saturday. Of
First ‘Silk Road’ train arrives in Iran from China bypassing Afghanistan
The first ‘Silk Road’ train arrived in Tehran, Iran from eastern Zheijang province bypassing Afghanistan. The 9,500km journey through Kazakhstan