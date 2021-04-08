New Power Supply Network will benefit 8,000 Samangan Citizens

in Afghan Business

Provincial officials as well as representatives from Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) and the Afghan-German Cooperation inaugurated a power supply network in Samangan on Tuesday.

The network is in the Kokjar area of Hazrat Sultan District. More than 8,000 people in the villages of Bamanchi, Malkar, Ghandaki, Tolakachi, Qazal Bash Lopan Naw, Lopan Kohna and Sadoai will have reliable access to energy.

The Afghan-German Cooperation’s Regional Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) supported DABS with funding the project’s implementation at a total cost of about AFN 133 million.

“It’s a great help for our people to be able to use the electricity. It contributes to the improvement of education and health facilities, as well as in agriculture,” said Samangan’s Provincial Governor Mohammad Dawod Kalakani.

The area of Kokjar will benefit vastly from this power supply network, as it will improve the overall living conditions for locals and foster economic and rural development at the same time. One of the most significant improvements will be sustainable energy for lighting with low costs, enabling school children to do homework after dark and vendors to keep their shops open for longer. The power supply will replace expensive and polluting diesel-powered generators.

A twenty-kilovolt distribution line of more than eleven kilometers long now connects the Kokjar area with a power supply substation located in provincial capital Aybak. Twelve transformer substations with a total capacity of 1,370 kilovolt Ampere and a 27 kilometre-long low-voltage network will distribute electricity to more than 1,480 customers, including various public facilities like schools, shops and health clinics.

DABS in Samangan will be responsible for the operations and maintenance of the power supply network. During the entire construction phase, RIDF offered on-the-job training, coaching and mentoring sessions for engineers and managers of DABS in Samangan. These activities aim at strengthening DABS’ ability to identify, manage, implement, operate and maintain similar projects independently in the future.KfW Development Bank implements the program Regional Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). RIDF aims to improve the living conditions in northern Afghanistan. It provides basic infrastructure and empowers administration and citizen groups to plan, implement and operate infrastructure projects. Infrastructure measures include constructing roads, irrigation canals, flood protection walls, and schools as well as developing the power grid. Since 2010 the program has funded, constructed and rehabilitated more than 116 km of roads, 98 km of irrigation canals and 15 flood protection dams. Furthermore, the program has constructed 16 school buildings and connected 5,750 households to the power grid. So far, RIDF has trained more than 6,800 government employees and contractors in an aim to train provincial governmental personnel. This will enable Afghan institutions to implement projects like these independently in the future.