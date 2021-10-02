English | دری
New Reports Reveal Why Afghan Banks Are Out Of Money

in Afghan Business

New Reports Reveal Why Afghan Banks Are Out Of Money
02 Oct, 2021
The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund said in a confidential report that the problem of money shortages in Afghan banks had arisen before the Taliban took over.

The secret report was compiled within a month and revealed that Da Afghanistan Bank (Central Bank of Afghanistan) had exchanged $ 1.5 billion in Afghanis before Kabul fell to the Taliban.

The report criticized the actions of former Afghan bank officials, saying that the bank had unnecessarily squandered large sums of dollars and transferred money from Kabul to bank branches in the provinces.

In addition to rising unemployment, the severe shortage of cash in the country has also caused an economic crisis in the country and has increased the price of food and fuel in the country’s markets.
Afghanistan banks

