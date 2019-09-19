English | دری
New Toolkit To Support Growth of Afghan Women-Owned Businesses

19 Sep, 2019 by
The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) introduced a new toolkit for Afghan businesses, especially women-owned businesses, during a September 19, 2019 event in Kabul. An estimated 150 representatives from Afghanistan’s business development service providers and the private sector attended.

USAID developed the toolkit, named “DASTYAR” or “assistant” in Dari, in collaboration with Arizona State University. DASTYAR is designed for business owners, business service providers, and their partners to support the growth of private businesses. The toolkit includes 14 modules that range from how to start a business to the practical aspects of managing a business in Afghanistan.

“This toolkit demonstrates the U.S. Government commitment to improving the lives of women in Afghanistan by providing them education and training opportunities and assistance in starting and managing successful businesses,” USAID Afghanistan Acting Mission Director Jeffrey Cohen said.

The toolkit incorporates case studies and exercises to help entrepreneurs of any size better understand and apply business management practices. DASTYAR is available in English, Dari and Pashto and available to download from the website www.dastyar.af.

USAID developed the toolkit as part of a project to assist Afghan women to develop the skills, voices, and resources to contribute to Afghanistan’s economic growth. The project works in five economic zones across Afghanistan, with offices in Kabul, Herat, Mazar-i-Sharif, Jalalabad, and Kandahar.
