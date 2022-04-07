New Zealand to Fund $2 million Agricultural Project in Afghanistan

Breaking News
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of United Nations announced that New Zealand is willing to fund a $2 million worth agricultural project.
This new project of humanitarian aid to farmers consists levitra prescription on line of distributing modified seeds, Ammonium Nitrites, trainings, and cash for nearly 94,500 vulnerable villages in Kundoz, Nengarhar, Parwan, and Maidan Wardak provinces.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has said in a statement that it welcomes New Zealand’s first aid to the UN emergency and rehabilitation program at this critical online propecia sales time.
“Farmers need modified and good quality seeds as cultivation season starts in early spring and this aid will help them reach their goals,” said FAO representative Richard Tranchard.
The aid would provide agricultural packages for best way to use cialis nearly 94,500 farmers in northern Afghanistan. Each package is worth $157 and can produce enough food for a needy family in one year.
In addition, through this program the United Nation will provide 20 days job opportunities for nearly 42,000 people in villages to reconstruct and build small water supply infrastructures.
Wadsam
