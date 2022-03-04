Nigeria’s $1mn Aid to Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has announced that the Nigerian government has provided $1 million to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund.

The OIC announced today that it will continue to provide assistance to the needy in Afghanistan, saying that the money will help address the situation of millions in the country, including women and children.

The statement added that the OIC is committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan and will make every effort to fully implement the special resolution on Afghanistan issued at the last extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers in December 2021 in Pakistan.

The organization called on all Islamic countries to continue their assistance through the bank account created for the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust at the Islamic Development Bank.

Islamic countries pledged at a recent UN summit in Pakistan that they would work to establish a humanitarian aid mechanism for Afghanistan and continue to work with the United Nations to release frozen Afghan assets.