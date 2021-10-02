English | دری
Only $135mn of the Total Aid Promised to Afghanistan Has Been Disbursed

in Afghan Business

Only $135mn of the Total Aid Promised to Afghanistan Has Been Disbursed
The United Nations says that although countries around the world have pledged more than $ 1 billion in aid to Afghans, only $ 135 million has been paid so far.

The organization said in a statement that the aid had not been paid and called on donor countries to pay as soon as possible to meet order prescription propecia the immediate needs of the Afghan people.

“We need an understanding-based international partnership with the Taliban leadership to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan,” said Martin Griffiths, the order cialis online UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs.

Griffiths added that a total of more than $ 1 billion in humanitarian aid had been pledged to Afghanistan at the find no rx viagra Genoa summit, but that it had not yet reached the United Nations in full.

The United Nations held a meeting last month to raise funds for Afghanistan, in which countries around the world pledged $ 1.2 billion in aid.
aid to Afghanistan

