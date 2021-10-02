Breaking News
Only $135mn of the Total Aid Promised to Afghanistan Has Been Disbursed
...
Factories Resume Operations in Balkh Province
...
USA Allows More Aid to Afghanistan Despite Sanctions on Taliban
...
Pakistan Lifts Tariffs on Fresh Fruits From Afghanistan
...
China Demands Release of Afghanistan’s Reserves
...
Private Companies Can Withdraw Up To $25,000 From Their Bank Accounts A Month
...
Only $135mn of the Total Aid Promised to Afghanistan Has Been Disbursed
The United Nations says that although countries around the world have pledged more than $ 1 billion in aid to Afghans, only $ 135 million has been paid so far.
The organization said in a statement that the aid had not been paid and called on donor countries to pay as soon as possible to meet order prescription propecia the immediate needs of the Afghan people.
“We need an understanding-based international partnership with the Taliban leadership to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan,” said Martin Griffiths, the order cialis online UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs.
Griffiths added that a total of more than $ 1 billion in humanitarian aid had been pledged to Afghanistan at the find no rx viagra Genoa summit, but that it had not yet reached the United Nations in full.
The United Nations held a meeting last month to raise funds for Afghanistan, in which countries around the world pledged $ 1.2 billion in aid.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Improved seeds boost Ghazni wheat yield
Farmers in Ghazni have witnessed 12% increase in their wheat yield this year. Provincial Agriculture Director Sultan Hussain Abbas attributed
Afghan-Indo film “A Man’s Desire for Fifth Wife” to be released soon
By Ahmadshah Ghanizada-Indian and Afghan filmmakers, directors and technicians are jointly working to make the first India-Afghanistan film in Dari
World Bank provides 298 agricultural machineries to Afghanistan
The Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) has received 298 agriculture machineries worth 73mn from the World Bank