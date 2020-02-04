Opening of 4 Factories in Kabul

in Afghan Business

Officials of Kabul’s largest industrial park, Green Industries, have informed about the opening of four new factories.

“Four new factories are inaugurated in Green Industries of Kabul. These factories produce various products including batteries, electricity pylons and food products,” said founder of the Green Industries Muhsen Amiri to Radio Liberty.

The park encompasses over seven million square meters of land and can accommodate up to 1500 factories.

According to Amiri, lands have been distributed to 300 factories so far and 25 factories are currently operating in Green Industries.

He further added that 1500 people are currently employed in these factories, and with the established of all the factories about 100,000 jobs will be created.