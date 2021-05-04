Breaking News
Over 100,000 Afghans to Get Jobs in Gulf Countries
...
Afghan Economy to Rebound to 3% in 2021, Rising to 4% in 2022
...
Afghan Government to Launch Water & Electricity Projects Across 21 Provinces
...
Afghanistan Receives Emergency Food Assistance from China
...
Afghan Carpet Exports Down 90% Due to Air-Corridor Closures
...
Afghan Female Journalist Launches News Channel in Militancy-Plagued Jawzjan Province
...
Over 100,000 Afghans to Get Jobs in Gulf Countries
Under an initiative taken by the Afghan government, around 100,000 Afghans will find jobs in Saudi Arabia and around 10,000 Afghans in the United Arab Emirates.
According to the Afghan Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, the first flight of Afghan workers will be arranged this year.
However, job seekers are not hopeful about the initiative as such promises have remained unfulfilled in the past.
Unemployment rate has hovered around 25% in Afghanistan, despite the billion dollars spent on job creation and welfare. Afghanistan’s poverty rate reached 47% in 2020, a lot higher than 36% in 2007, according to the World Bank.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghan pine nuts growers in need of better market
Afghan pine nuts growers in Khost have urged the government to find a profitable market for the dried fruit. This
Diesel price goes down, gas goes up in Kabul
(Pajhwok Afghan News Weekly Price Report) The price of gas rose, but that of diesel decreased during the outgoing week
Hatcheries in Helmand Produce 1,350 Tons of Fish Annually
Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Directorate in southern Helmand province said Helmand hatcheries produce 1,350 tons of fish every year. Director