Over 100,000 Afghans to Get Jobs in Gulf Countries

in Afghan Business

04 May, 2021 by
Under an initiative taken by the Afghan government, around 100,000 Afghans will find jobs in Saudi Arabia and around 10,000 Afghans in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Afghan Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, the first flight of Afghan workers will be arranged this year.

However, job seekers are not hopeful about the initiative as such promises have remained unfulfilled in the past.

Unemployment rate has hovered around 25% in Afghanistan, despite the billion dollars spent on job creation and welfare. Afghanistan’s poverty rate reached 47% in 2020, a lot higher than 36% in 2007, according to the World Bank.

Afghanistan unemployment

