Over 15,000 Tons of Figs Exported This Year

in Afghan Business

09 Nov, 2021
Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Investment says that 50,000 tons of fruits have been exported this year, of which 15,000 tons were figs.

A number of Afghan traders have expressed concern about the lack of international markets for fig exports, saying that currently Kandahar and Zabul figs are exported only to India and Pakistan and do not have access to international markets.

These traders ask the Islamic Emirates to contact the countries of the world in the field of fig exports and sign contracts.

Abdul Baqi Bana, deputy director of the Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said “exports had been suspended due to problems with the banking system and the closure of banks.”

According to official figures, more than two hundred thousand tons of Afghan fruit is exported to India and Pakistan annually.
