English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Over 30,000 Tons of Marble Processed Annually in Nangarhar Factories

in Afghan Business

Over 30,000 Tons of Marble Processed Annually in Nangarhar Factories
27 Jul, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Officials at the Nangarhar Department of Industry and Commerce say that the province’s factories process more than 30,000 tons of marble a year, and that Nangarhar marble has entered international markets.

According to the department, the marble is processed by 16 different factories in Nangarhar province and exported to Italy, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan, as well as to other provinces.

Mohammad Hassan Mohsen, Nangarhar’s director of trade and industry, says the investment in the factories, located in the Sheikh Masri industrial town and the 7th police district of Jalalabad, will reach $30 million.

The head of trade and industry of Nangarhar province added that these factories process more than 30,000 tons of marble in a year.

Meanwhile, factory owners in Nangarhar province have complained about electricity shortages, saying that if the power problems of their factories are fundamentally addressed, their production will increase to European and Asian countries.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
afghanistan factories

Related Articles

Afghan Business 8 years ago Food storage facility inaugurated in Charbolak district of Balkh Province

Food storage facility inaugurated in Charbolak district of Balkh Province

On 12 June 2013 a food storage facility was inaugurated in Charbolak District of Balkh Province. Kateb Shams, Director of

Afghan Business 3 years ago Nepal to benefit from SAARC Development Fund

Nepal to benefit from SAARC Development Fund

SAARC Development Fund (SDF) has recently accorded in-principle approval to three important infrastructure projects in energy sector in Nepal. These

Afghan Business 9 years ago British MPs question the aid budget to Afghanistan

British MPs question the aid budget to Afghanistan

The committee of MPs scrutinizing the budget of the Department for International Development (Dfid) said that the annual 178 million

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china