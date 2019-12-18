Over 600,000 Afghan Women to Attain Self-Sufficiency in Next Four Years Through Agriculture

Breaking News
Afghan Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Nasir Ahmad Durrani announced Tuesday that over 600,000 women would become self-reliant through an economic empowerment program in agriculture.
The program includes nursery farms, greenhouses, processing agricultural products, distribution of poultry farms, bee farms, goat, sheep and other livestock that would help 616,000 women across the country become self-reliant.
The Ministry has implemented such programs in the past in 14 provinces since 2015 that has helped 400,000 women to improve their economy.
The program also provides exhibition opportunities for women to showcase their products.
Wadsam
