Over $77mn Worth of Investment in the Country by Afghan Women Entrepreneurs
According to latest figures released by the Afghanistan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries (AWCCI), investments by women entrepreneurs amount to more than $77 million.
Figures show that 1,150 women entrepreneurs have invested in different businesses in the country over the past 18 years, with 300 women opening new businesses in the country last year alone.
“We had 650 women in our database, and it was 830 women in 2017 and now it is 1,150 women and 300 of them have registered their business last year,” said Parwarish Oryakhail, chairperson of business development services at AWCCI.
About 50% of these investments are in Kabul. Ghor, Paktia, Laghman and Uruzgan are among provinces with lowest level of investment by women.
The businesses opened by women have created jobs for 77,000 people across the country.
The problems facing Afghan women entrepreneurs is the high cost of raw materials and lack of access to bigger markets for their products.
