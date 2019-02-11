English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Over $77mn Worth of Investment in the Country by Afghan Women Entrepreneurs

in Afghan Business

Over $77mn Worth of Investment in the Country by Afghan Women Entrepreneurs
11 Feb, 2019 by
Print this article Font size -16+

According to latest figures released by the Afghanistan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries (AWCCI), investments by women entrepreneurs amount to more than $77 million. 

Figures show that 1,150 women entrepreneurs have invested in different businesses in the country over the past 18 years, with 300 women opening new businesses in the country last year alone. 

“We had 650 women in our database, and it was 830 women in 2017 and now it is 1,150 women and 300 of them have registered their business last year,” said Parwarish Oryakhail, chairperson of business development services at AWCCI. 

About 50% of these investments are in Kabul. Ghor, Paktia, Laghman and Uruzgan are among provinces with lowest level of investment by women. 

The businesses opened by women have created jobs for 77,000 people across the country.

The problems facing Afghan women entrepreneurs is the high cost of raw materials and lack of access to bigger markets for their products. 
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghan entrepreneursAfghan women

Related Articles

Afghan Business 7 years ago Kabul Residents can pay their electricity bills via mobile phone

Kabul Residents can pay their electricity bills via mobile phone

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) and the Etisalat telecommunication company signed an agreement based on which Kabul resident can receive

Afghan Business 6 years ago Mobile Money Transfer services expanding in Afghanistan

Mobile Money Transfer services expanding in Afghanistan

Central bank officials said that two telecommunication companies have so far received licenses for running the service, while two more

Afghan Business 6 years ago Afghan-Iran joint trade committee to meet next month

Afghan-Iran joint trade committee to meet next month

As per the agreements made in the 4th Iran-Afghanistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission last month in Kabul, the Afghan-Iran joint

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading