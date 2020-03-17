Breaking News
Over 9000 Tons of Food Supplies Imported to Afghanistan Through Railroads
...
Afghan Government Provides 50,000 Testing Kits For Coronavirus
...
Isolation Ward For Coronavirus Patients Opens in Nangarhar
...
Japan Supports Disaster Risk Mitigation Infrastructure and Irrigation System in Afghanistan
...
Japan Funds A New Demining Project In Balkh, Afghanistan
...
Herat Factory Produces 60,000 Face Masks Daily
...
Over 9000 Tons of Food Supplies Imported to Afghanistan Through Railroads
The Afghan government announced on Tuesday that 9,014 tons of food supplies have been imported to the country via railroads.
This comes as coronavirus sends food prices soaring in major cities in Afghanistan.
According to statement from the railroads department, 215 wagons of goods have arrived through Hairatan-Mazar, Aqina and Torghandi railroads. Of the 215 wagons, 139 wagons contain food supplies such as flour, oil, rice and other commodities.
Afghan government has taken strict measures to prevent shopkeepers from increasing prices. Owners face high fines and their shops will be sealed.
The government has also declared hoarding of food supplies a crime.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
President Karzai seeks citizens’ participation in making Afghanistan green
Ahead of the arrival of the new spring season, President Hamid Karzai asked citizens to focus on the growth of
Afghan government urged to address water disputes with neighboring countries
Residents of eastern Kunar, southeastern Khost, northern Balkh and southern Helmand provinces called on the government in a gathering to
Herat expecting a 20% increase in grape production
Agriculture officials of Herat are anticipating a 20% increase in grape production in the province this year, expecting a collection