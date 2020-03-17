Over 9000 Tons of Food Supplies Imported to Afghanistan Through Railroads

in Afghan Business

The Afghan government announced on Tuesday that 9,014 tons of food supplies have been imported to the country via railroads.

This comes as coronavirus sends food prices soaring in major cities in Afghanistan.

According to statement from the railroads department, 215 wagons of goods have arrived through Hairatan-Mazar, Aqina and Torghandi railroads. Of the 215 wagons, 139 wagons contain food supplies such as flour, oil, rice and other commodities.

Afghan government has taken strict measures to prevent shopkeepers from increasing prices. Owners face high fines and their shops will be sealed.

The government has also declared hoarding of food supplies a crime.