English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Over 9000 Tons of Food Supplies Imported to Afghanistan Through Railroads

in Afghan Business

Over 9000 Tons of Food Supplies Imported to Afghanistan Through Railroads
17 Mar, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghan government announced on Tuesday that 9,014 tons of food supplies have been imported to the country via railroads.

This comes as coronavirus sends food prices soaring in major cities in Afghanistan.  

According to statement from the railroads department, 215 wagons of goods have arrived through Hairatan-Mazar, Aqina and Torghandi railroads. Of the 215 wagons, 139 wagons contain food supplies such as flour, oil, rice and other commodities.

Afghan government has taken strict measures to prevent shopkeepers from increasing prices. Owners face high fines and their shops will be sealed.

The government has also declared hoarding of food supplies a crime.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan food suppliesAfghanistan Trade

Related Articles

Afghan Business 7 years ago President Karzai seeks citizens’ participation in making Afghanistan green

President Karzai seeks citizens’ participation in making Afghanistan green

Ahead of the arrival of the new spring season, President Hamid Karzai asked citizens to focus on the growth of

Afghan Business 7 years ago Afghan government urged to address water disputes with neighboring countries

Afghan government urged to address water disputes with neighboring countries

Residents of eastern Kunar, southeastern Khost, northern Balkh and southern Helmand provinces called on the government in a gathering  to

Afghan Business 5 years ago Herat expecting a 20% increase in grape production

Herat expecting a 20% increase in grape production

Agriculture officials of Herat are anticipating a 20% increase in grape production in the province this year, expecting a collection

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading