Pakistan Airspace Closure Inflicts $12mn Worth of Losses on Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan’s Civil Aviation Authority said the country has suffered USD 12 million in losses since the closure of Pakistan’s airspace.

Pakistan closed its airspace in February after India launched air strikes on militant bases across the border in Pakistan in retaliation to a deadly attack that left 40 Indian troops dead on February 14 in Kashmir.

Due to the closure, Afghan airlines have hiked up their prices and have been using Iran’s route for Kabul-New Delhi flights, which is a longer router than Pakistan’s.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, over 250 flights would cross Afghanistan’s airspace towards Pakistan on a daily basis but now the number has reduced to nine.

Kabul has asked Pakistan to re-open its airspace to allow flights from Afghanistan to India. The issue was brought up in a meeting between Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul Zahid Nasrullah Khan.

The Afghan government has undertaken efforts to open new airspace through China and Afghanistan.